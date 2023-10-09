A mass performance of Then singing and Tinh musical instrument with the participation of 1,000 people in Cao Bang is recognised by the Vietnam Record Organisation (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – A mass performance of Then singing and Tinh musical instrument took place at Ban Gioc waterfall tourism area in the northern province of Cao Bang on October 7 with the participation of 1,000 people, setting a Vietnam record for the largest number of participants.

Under the theme “Cao Bang’s Then singing and Tinh musical instrument”, the record performance was recognised by the Vietnam Record Organisation.

This is the highlight of the Ban Gioc Waterfall Festival in 2023 which was kicked off in Cao Bang on October 6, attracting thousands of domestic and foreign tourists. The activity aims to promote the beauty of Ban Gioc waterfall in particular and Cao Bang province in general.

Besides, the event is also an opportunity to propagate, preserve and promote cultural values of the traditional art forms of Then singing and Tinh musical instrument, contributing to widely promoting this unique traditional art form and local tourism development as well as the value of Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark.

Ban Gioc Waterfall is located within the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark, which was recognised as a global geopark by the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council in 2018. It is home to various fauna and flora species and gives an insight into more than 500 million years of Earth’s history.



The number of tourists to the area reached nearly 227,000 people in the first nine months of this year./