Business Binh Duong hands over investment certificates to five FDI projects The People's Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong presented investment certificates to five foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth nearly 1 billion USD in total during a recent ceremony.

Business Binh Duong’s per capita income highest in Vietnam The southern province of Binh Duong surpassed Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to top the nation’s per capita monthly income in 2020, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has said.

Business Reference exchange rate slightly drops on May 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND per USD on May 25, down by 2 VND from the previous day.

Sci-Tech Local tech platforms expand into global markets Having gained a foothold in the domestic market, many technological platforms created by Vietnamese companies are now extending their reach to the world and been welcomed in foreign markets, according to Ha Noi Moi (New Hanoi) newspaper.