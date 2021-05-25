Car sales go online amid pandemic
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Car companies are offering new door-to-door services and digitised shopping experiences to boost consumption amid the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam.
The companies have launch sales consulting programmes at customers' homes where the customers can have a test drive, sign purchase contracts and get the car delivered to their home without having to visit a showroom.
According to car dealers, although this new sales channel has only recently been launched at some automakers and car dealers in Hanoi, the number of customers ordering cars in this manner is the same as the number of those who went to showrooms pre-pandemic.
Ford Vietnam general director Pham Van Dung told VietnamPlus.vn that the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenging and special time for individuals, firms and countries worldwide. Ford's business has been also affected by the pandemic, but the firm believes keeping its commitments to quality and customer satisfaction as well as ensuring safety is the best way to get through this challenging period.
For the convenience and safety of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford Vietnam has implemented a programme to support online sales and home test driving.
Customers can stay at home and make online requests or call their nearest Ford dealer. Car dealers will contact the customers online or call them and bring the cars to their home for a test drive.
Dung said the implementation of online sales not only creates an additional sales channel but also helps to better take care of customers in the context of the pandemic.
A representative of VinFast said the latest outbreak has affected many industries, including the auto market.
Therefore, VinFast has launched a door-to-door service for customers to ensure safety, including full processes from consulting, test driving, signing contracts and approving online bank loans.
Along with Ford and VinFast, Mercedes-Benz Vietnam has launched an e-commerce platform for its products at mercedes-benz.com.vn/shop, where it displays all new car models with full information.
Customers only need to choose their favourite model and make online requests.
Bradley Kelly, general director of Mercedes-Benz Vietnam, expected digitalisation would be a great step forward in the journey of buying luxury cars for Vietnamese customers./.