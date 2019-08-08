Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it is adjusting its schedules for flights to/from Taipei in Taiwan (China), effective from August 8-10, due to Storm Lekima.
It will cancel two flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Taipei on August 8, namely the VN578 and VN570; as well as four others between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Taipei on August 9, namely the VN751, VN756, VN767 and VN759.
At the same time, the carrier will delay the departure of two flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Taipei in late August 9 evening and early August 10 morning. In the new schedule, Flight VN578 will depart from Hanoi at 2:30 with large-body Airbus A350 instead of the Airbus A321, while Flight VN570 will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 5:00 on August 10. Vietnam Airlines will use Airbus A350 aircraft in replacement of Airbus A321 for the regular VN572 and VN571 between Ho Chi Minh City and Taipei on August 10.
Passengers of the affected flights will get free transfer to other flights on the same route at their request, and the carrier recommends that passengers planning trips to/from airports in Taiwan to regularly update the weather and information from the company.
For this purpose, visitors should visit website www.vietnamairlines.com or www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, or contact the company’s booking offices nationwide or call 1900 1100.-VNA