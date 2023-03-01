Business Vietnam to remain important link in global supply chains: economist Vietnam will remain an important link in global supply chains and a destination favoured by many businesses, said Tim Leelahaphan, Standard Chartered's economist for Thailand and Vietnam, on February 28.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,643 VND/USD on March 1, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business US introduces Alaskan seafood to Vietnamese market A feast featuring delectable dishes created from Alaskan seafood has tickled the taste buds of more than 100 guests at an event held in Hanoi on February 27 night.

Business Gelex, Frasers Property Vietnam to develop high-end industrial zones Gelex recently collaborated with Frasers Property Vietnam to develop high-quality industrial zones in north Vietnam with a total investment of 250 million USD (6 trillion VND).