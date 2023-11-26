According to experts, the development of cashew trees in Vietnam still sees ample room for growth intertwined with challenges.

Tough competition has also posed a considerable concern, as countries with large land reserves like Cambodia as well as Western and Eastern African nations are vigorously developing cashew cultivation and processing for exports.

Experts assessed that the Vietnamese cashew industry has made significant progress over the past more than four decades. However, Vietnam only accounts for 30% of the global cashew value chain, with the remaining value belonging to distributors and international roasting and frying firms.

They suggested that there should be a shift towards deep processing with diverse products that meet the various needs and preferences of end consumers.

Additionally, they recommended the application of advanced technology, biotechnology, organic farming, and green agriculture in cashew cultivation./.

VNA