Business Infographic Hanoi continues to lead in FDI attraction in first nine months Hanoi has maintained its position as the leading destination in Vietnam for foreign direct investment (FDI), bringing in nearly 2.53 billion USD in registered capital during the first nine months of 2023 and representing nearly 12.5% of the country’s total.

Business Infographic Fruit & vegetable exports exceed 4 bln USD Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports are predicted to reach 4.13 billion USD in the first nine months of the year, for an increase of nearly 70% year-on-year and 24% higher than 2022 as a whole.

Business Infographic Forecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023 Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been adjusted in the context of many key growth drivers being put under major external pressure.

Business Infographic Rice exports hit record level in first 8 months of 2023 Rice exports reached a record 5.81 million tons in the first eight months of this year, a 21.4% increase over the same period of 2022. Rice export turnover in the period therefore came in at nearly 3.16 billion USD, an increase of more than 35.7%.