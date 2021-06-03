Business IPs set up, but Vietnam still needs to do more to attract investors There were positive developments of industrial parks in Vietnam in the first five months of the year, but experts still say the country should do more to attract big investors.

Business Bac Giang’s lychees to be sold on e-commerce platforms Lychees grown in the northern province of Bac Giang, which is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be put up for sale on major e-commerce platforms in the next three and four days.

Business Hanoi to host first livestream on OCOP products The first-ever livestream promoting products of Hanoi’s “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme will be held in the coming time, announced the organisers on June 2.