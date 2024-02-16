Business PM urges speeding up key transport projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered competent sides to accelerate construction of key transport projects in 2024 to create new development space while chairing the 9th session of the Steering Committee for Key National Transport Projects on February 16.

Business Central bank pushes others to boost lending from start of New Year The State Bank of Vietnam has issued a directive urging credit institutions to accelerate credit growth from the early months of 2024, a pivotal step toward propelling economic growth.

Business Asia - biggest source of overseas remittances to HCM City in 2023 Money sent from Asian countries made up 50.5% of the total overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City last year, Vietnam’s largest economic hub, a massive 143.8% spike year-on-year, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s branch in the city.