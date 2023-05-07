Business Thanh Hoa holds connectivity conference with Japan Authorities of the north-central province of Thanh Hoa held a connectivity conference with Japan on May 6 to look toward sustainable development and green growth.

Business Four-month public capital disbursement reaches 14.66% of year's target More than 110.6 trillion VND (4.7 billion USD) of public investment was disbursed in the first four months of this year, equivalent to 14.6% of the yearly target and lower than the 18.48% in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business State budget revenue reaches 645.4 trillion VND in four months The total State budget revenue in the first four months of this year reached 645.4 trillion VND (over 27.52 billion USD), accounting for 39.8% of the estimate and 95% of the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance announced on May 5.

Business Reducing loan interest rates an important policy to support businesses: central bank deputy governor The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has been drastically implementing measures, particularly those to reduce loan interest rates, said its deputy governor Dao Minh Tu at a regular government press conference on May 5, calling it one of the important and practical policies to help businesses.