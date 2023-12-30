The “space of gong culture” is recognised as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2005. (Photo: VNA)

Kon Tum (VNA) – The first culture, sports and tourism festival for ethnic groups in the Central Highlands has contributed to preserving their traditional values, while tightening their solidarity.



Taking place in Kon Tum province from November 29 to December 1, the festival brought together more than 600 artists and artisans from the five Central Highlands localities of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong.



It featured many fascinating events, including the introduction of traditional festivals and rituals, the exhibition of traditional cultural products, and folk games such as tug-of-war and stick pushing.



Kra Janh Krong from Lam Dong province said through the event, he and other artisans could exchange experience in preserving cultural values and promoting them among the community.



Kon Tum has earmarked more than 6.6 billion VND (271,576 USD) to implement a strategy for ethnic affairs in the 2022-2023 period, focusing on restoring, preserving and promoting traditional cultural identities and festivals of Ro Mam people; studying, collecting, preserving and displaying the traditional cultural heritage of ethnic minorities; and building products in service of tourism development.



The province has also coordinated with the Department of Ethnic Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to build model clubs of culture and art preservation.



Deputy Director of Kon Tum province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Phan Van Hoang said the locality will work to achieve the major targets of preserving, restoring and promoting the cultural value of Rong house of ethnic minorities, and implement a project on preserving and promoting the space of gong culture in the 2021-2025 period.



The Central Highlands is now home to a treasure trove of tangible and intangible cultural heritage items which hold historical values, including Rong house (a variation of stilt-houses unique to the Central Highlands), dai house (long house), lithophone, festivals associated with the “space of gong culture” which was recognised as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2005.



Nguyen Thi Hai Nhung, head of the Department of Ethnic Culture, said the festival helped raise public responsibility for preserving and promoting the traditional culture of ethnic minorities in the Central Highlands in general and Kon Tum in particular.



The ministry will coordinate closely with ministries, agencies and the localities to organise the festival every two years, she said./.

VNA