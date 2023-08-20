Y Van Hien creates a nostalgic space with its exhibition of silk paintings from artist Pham Tuan Anh, calligraphy from Kieu Quoc Khanh, and ancient Vietnamese clothing revived by the shop over the past five years.

The ancient outfits, in fact, create new values and serve as a source of inspiration for many artists.



Since 2018, Nguyen Duc Loc and his partners have been enthusiastic about bringing ancient clothing closer to the public, even though they know they have chosen a rocky road.



Beyond creating a trend, Y Van Hien is also promoting its efforts to popularise the values of ancient outfits among the public, making the clothing line become a source of pride for the country./.

VNA