The “Dance of a Hundred Dragons” collection symbolises completeness and abundance and is closely associated with the folk proverb “One hundred eggs hatch one hundred offspring”, or the saying “Hundreds of families, hundreds of lineages”.

The statues come in three main types. The first features dragons moulded on variously-shaped vases. The second showcases “dragon transformation”, by stylising natural elements such as pine, bamboo, chrysanthemums, and apricots, while the third type are dragon deities protecting the Dharma.

The dragons in the collection bear the appearance of those from the Le Dynasty (1428-1788). Inheriting and reviving the ceramic tradition from the Mạc Dynasty (1527-1627), Tuyen has developed a distinctive artistic style, a form of craftsmanship focused on sculpture and moulding.

Born under the dragon zodiac, Tuyen’s creations all feature dragon creatures. Each ceramic piece is the perfect combination of earth, water, and fire, and the heartfelt effort of the artist, transforming gentle earth into lively dragon creatures full of vitality, embodying the breath and soul of the Vietnamese nation./.

VNA