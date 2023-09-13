A solemn ceremony was organized in Havana under the chair of First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung stressed that, President Fidel Castro's visit was an important milestone in the bilateral relations. The visit had helped encourage revolutionary forces and spread the solidarity movement with Vietnam around the world, he added.

For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee's Secretariat, highlighted the significance of Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam 50 years ago.

It not only contributed to building the traditional fraternal relationship and solidarity between the two countries, but also highlighted the determination of both peoples to build socialism, the official stressed.

Also on September 12, the Cuban Embassy hosted a ceremony in Hanoi to celebrate first visit to Vietnam by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro.

Addressing the event, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén highlighted the special ties between the two countries, which was formed amid the Vietnamese people's resistance war.

The ambassador underlined the political trust and sound cooperation between the two countries in all fields, noting that Vietnam is currently the second largest trading partner and biggest Asian investor of Cuba with many projects related to food security.

At the event, a photo exhibition themed "Great victory of Vietnam and Cuba" was also launched.

The image of the Cuban leader raising the flag of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam at Peak 241 in Cam Chinh commune, Cam Lo district, 50 years ago still stays deep in the memories of many Vietnamese people.

At this place, President Fidel Castro said "For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed blood." His statement has become a symbol for the Vietnam-Cuba relations and a motto for the loyal friendship between the two nations not only in the past but also at present and in the future./.

VNA