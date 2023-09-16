Challenges in building green supply chains
Creating green supply chains is of major significance on the path towards building a green economy. Proper management of these green supply chains would help Vietnamese businesses establish a firm foothold within sustainable global supply chains. The process, however, faces a host of challenges.
This business has attempted to replace coal-fuelled energy in its production process with bio resources and ensure that 50% of its fabric is renewable fibre. Its efforts, however, are still to meet the green standards imposed by some global importers.
According to analysts, the transition of enterprises to green supply chains has encountered several problems, including those relating to their small scale and limited resources.
Vietnam has been targeting “green exports”, which have been a trend in global markets. This, however, cannot be done without building green supply chains. To make that happen, businesses and the Government must cooperate more closely, according to experts./.