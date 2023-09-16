This business has attempted to replace coal-fuelled energy in its production process with bio resources and ensure that 50% of its fabric is renewable fibre. Its efforts, however, are still to meet the green standards imposed by some global importers.

According to analysts, the transition of enterprises to green supply chains has encountered several problems, including those relating to their small scale and limited resources.

Vietnam has been targeting “green exports”, which have been a trend in global markets. This, however, cannot be done without building green supply chains. To make that happen, businesses and the Government must cooperate more closely, according to experts./.

VNA