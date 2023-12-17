A Christmas tree signals that the Christmas season is approaching. But the special thing is that this year the Christmas trees at these hotels and resorts have become wishing trees. Name tags are hung on the trees with the gift wishes of orphans, disabled children, and children in extremely difficult circumstances, who are being raised at the Da Nang-based Village of Hope.

There are currently four hotels and resorts in Da Nang with wishing trees, including Novotel, Grand Mercure, Pullman, and Premier Village Danang Resort. From now until December 20, visitors and residents can take these name tags and buy the gifts the children wish for, then leave them at the base of the tree or have them delivered to the hotel.

The beautifully-decorated pine trees with the simple wishes of unfortunate children for the Christmas season have attracted the attention of many people, especially foreign guests staying at the hotels.

It is expected that Santa Claus will personally hand out these gifts to the children on the evening of December 20, who can also enjoy warm Christmas art programmes at the hotels./.

VNA