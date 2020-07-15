Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
-
The process of making mother-of-pearl inlay consists of 6 complicated stages including drawing the design, cutting shell into the shape, wood carving, sticking shell into the carved wood, grinding and polishing, making antique look with black powders (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Drawing the design on paper (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A skilful artisan (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Through skilfull hands, raw pearls are made into products with high values in culture and art (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A skilful artisan (Photo:VNP/VNA)
-
Through skilfull hands, raw pearls are made into products with high values in culture and art (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The product, thanks to the skills and intelligence of the crafts people, have taken a big leap, now not limited to its former niche of mere decorative furniture for royal palaces or officers’ families (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The hand-made products are the symbol of luxury (Photo:VNP/VNA)
-
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets (Photo: VNP/VNA).
-
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets (Photo: VNP/VNA).
-
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets (Photo: VNP/VNA).
-
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets (Photo: VNP/VNA).
-
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets (Photo: VNP/VNA).
-
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets (Photo: VNP/VNA).
-
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets (Photo: VNP/VNA).