Over one year since the Asia For Animals Coalition’s call for not using wild animals in circus performance, Vietnamese kids have now been getting acquainted with familiar pets on stage.

Surprise and excitement are the first impressions of most kids when watching pet circus. The little fellows say that at first, they hardly could believe that buffalos, pigs, cats and chickens are capable of performing on stage.

The Vietnam Circus Federation has replaced wild animals with familiar pets and cattle to respond to Asia For Animals Coalition’s call for not using wild animals in circus performance over one year ago. The federation also undertook that wild animal training would not be funded. Old wild animals that used to perform have been transferred to specialized facilitations, where they will be provided with better care. Over 40 animal trainers will continue their job with new friends, pet and cattle.

Giving up wild animal circus is a humane act that is in line with the international movement of protecting the wild living creature. In order to make the move more effective in Vietnam, besides the circus federation’s efforts, a legal framework should also be developed.-VNA