The islands in Truong Sa district are decorated with banners and posters about the upcoming election day on May 23. Local residents and soldiers are now able to study candidates’ information and the voting rules at various public venues.

Despite insufficient facilities, all preparatory works on the islands are now basically completed.

As Truong Sa island district is far from the mainland, voters will cast their votes earlier than people elsewhere. Communications campaigns have been continually broadcast on the radio so that fishermen can also stay abreast of election matters. If they are fishing at sea on election day, they are able to cast a vote on any island within Truong Sa island district.

After seeing that all preparatory works have been basically completed, voters in Truong Sa island district are feeling excited about electing suitable candidates who will convey their will and aspirations to legislative bodies at all levels./.

VNA