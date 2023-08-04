Business Hanoi launches OCOP product, safe farm produce fair Hanoi launched a week-long event on August 3 to popularise and promote sales of products of the OCOP (One Commune-One Product) Programme and craft villages, as well as safe agricultural and food products.

Business SBV: 120 trillion VND social housing credit package rolled out To date, 10 provinces have sent their lists of projects for access to a 120 trillion VND (5.11 billion USD) housing credit package, heard an online conference on reviewing a resolution to remove difficulties for the development of the real estate market chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 3.

Business Five banks earned profits of more than 10 trillion VND in H1 Five banks in Vietnam recorded a pre-tax profit of more than 10 trillion VND (422 million USD) in the first six months of this year, financial statements of the banks showed.

Business Reference exchange rate up 22 VND on August 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,825 VND/USD on August 4, up 22 VND from the previous day.