Traditional fermented pork rolls from Lai Vung district are made from pork and pork skin marinated with spices and wrapped in banana leaves. Local production establishments actively diversify their products to meet demand and increasingly improve the quality of their traditional fermented pork rolls.

Lai Vung district boasts over 20 fermented pork roll production establishments, featuring numerous well-known brands. These establishments collectively produce hundreds of thousands of rolls each day, catering to markets within and beyond Dong Thap province, and generating estimated annual revenue in excess of 60 billion VND (or 2.4 million USD). The industry also provides employment to approximately 300 local people.

Lai Vung fermented pork roll production establishments have continually invested in machinery and equipment to improve product quality, with a particular focus on refining packaging design and labelling.

The traditional craft of making Lai Vung fermented pork rolls was recently added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

They were also acknowledged by the Vietnam Record Book in 2012 as one of Vietnam’s top 10 renowned fermented pork rolls.

Additionally, in 2013, they were featured in the top 50 Vietnamese gift specialties for the first time, as named by the Vietnam Record Book Centre./.

