CNN: Hanoi among best places to go for fall
Hanoi is listed among the 12 best places in the world to go for fall by American news channel CNN, as autumn in Vietnam’s capital city is drier and cooler with monsoon season ending.
CNN suggests that visitors stroll around the city's Old Quarter, famous for historical streets specializing in a particular trade like jewelry, fabrics and flowers where visitors can try signature dishes including cha ca (fried catfish with turmeric and dill) or banh tom (fried shrimp cake).
A motorbike tour through the Old Quarter that is dotted with ancient houses, French colonial buildings, cafes and food stalls, is also a must-try experience, CNN said.
The CNN list also included Mexico, Madrid, Egypt, Cape Town, Hawaii, Buenos Aires in Argentina, and Azores Island in Portugal./.