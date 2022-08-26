CNN suggests that visitors stroll around the city's Old Quarter, famous for historical streets specializing in a particular trade like jewelry, fabrics and flowers where visitors can try signature dishes including cha ca (fried catfish with turmeric and dill) or banh tom (fried shrimp cake).

A motorbike tour through the Old Quarter that is dotted with ancient houses, French colonial buildings, cafes and food stalls, is also a must-try experience, CNN said.

The CNN list also included Mexico, Madrid, Egypt, Cape Town, Hawaii, Buenos Aires in Argentina, and Azores Island in Portugal./.

VNA