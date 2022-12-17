Culture - Sports Da Lat flower space, int’l flower expo open The People’s Committee of Da Lat city, the Central Highlands of Lam Dong, opened a flower space around Xuan Huong Lake and the 2022 international flower Exhibition on December 17.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese youths urged to preserve national cultural values First Secretary of the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy has suggested building on the role of Vietnamese youth in preserving and upholding national cultural values in the current period.

Culture - Sports Reference book on Vietnam’s economy published in Russia The first handbook on Vietnam's foreign economic affairs has been published in Russia, providing basic and up-to-date information on the achievements, orientations, external operations, and integration process of the economy.

Culture - Sports Culture Workshop 2022 opens in Bac Ninh The opening of the Culture Workshop 2022 took place in the northern province of Bac Ninh on December 17, with leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, and about 800 delegates taking part.