On October 17, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced that the federation and the coach from the Republic of Korea had reached agreement on ending their contract on January 31, 2023.

Under Coach Park's guidance, Vietnamese football has achieved many historic successes in the region and the continent, such as the runner-up title at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship; the fourth place at the 2018 Asian Games; and two gold medals at the 30th and 31st SEA Games.

He also guided the national team to win the 2018 AFF Championship (Suzuki Cup), enter the quarter-finals of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and join the Asian section of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification for the first time in history./.

VNA