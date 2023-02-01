Business Garment, footwear exports aim to reach 80 bln USD by 2025 Vietnam’s textile, garment and footwear sectors aim to achieve a total export value of 77-80 billion USD in 2025 and 106-108 billion USD in 2030, according to the strategy for the development of Vietnam’s textile and footwear industry.

Business Trade ministry to support enterprises in boosting exports The Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will collaborate with relevant agencies in carrying out measures to help enterprises expand their shares in foreign markets, said Vu Ba Phu, head of the agency.