Coc Coc browser, search engine recognised national digital platform
E-education on Coc Coc browser and search engine (Screenshot)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese-developed Coc Coc browser and search engine is now eligible to become a digital platform serving the people in 2022, the Ministry of Information and Communications announced on October 7.
The ‘digital platform serving the people’ programme has been carried out from March 30, 2022, with a purpose of finding Vietnamese digital platforms that can be used widely and serve different needs of the people.
Coc Coc is the second most used browser in Vietnam with 28 million users. Its app also meets strict regulations to become among default browsers on AppStore and CHPlay digital distribution platforms.
Nguyen Vu Anh, CEO of Coc Coc Co., Ltd, pledged that the company will maintain contributions to the national digital transformation process and exert efforts to develop a stronger digital platform for Vietnamese people./.