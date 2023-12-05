According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the country shipped 1.36 million tonnes of coffee abroad, earning nearly 3.5 billion USD.

Vietnam entered the new 2023-2024 coffee crop which began in October, when the export price reached a record high, at 3,603 USD per tonne, up 9% month-on-month, and 40% year-on-year.

With over 710,000 hectares, Vietnam ranks sixth in the world in terms of coffee farming area, but has the second biggest output thanks to high yields.

However, out of the total area, only 185,000 hectares have received sustainable production certificates of different kinds.

Experts advised localities to expand such kind of area to meet strict requirement of international markets.

At present, the EU is Vietnam’s biggest coffee importer, followed by the US and Japan. Although coffee exports to China do not account for a high proportion, many Vietnamese businesses are paying much attention to this market which has an average increase of more than 25% per year in imports./.

VNA