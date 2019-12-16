Business State to continue support for fuel price fund The fuel price stabilisation fund helps the central government manage domestic fuel prices for the foreseeable future, said Hoang Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in a recent meeting with industry leaders.

Business Reference exchange rate down at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND/USD on December 16, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 13).

Business ShoeX breathes fresh air into circular economy Embracing the circular economy and closed-loop designs are among the most effective ways to achieve business success while protecting the environment, according to Thanh Le.

Business Forum urges leather-footwear sector’s actions to grasp chances The leather-footwear industry of Vietnam has established its foothold in the global market, but challenges are still lying ahead, requiring it to work harder to grasp big chances created by new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs).