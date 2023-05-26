Colourful costumes of Lo Lo ethnic minority
Among the factors making the culture of the Black Lo Lo ethnic minority in Lung Cu commune, Dong Van district, Ha Giang province unique and distinctive are their traditional costumes and the costumes’ decorations.
Though they live in remote, isolated mountain areas of Ha Giang and Cao Bang provinces and are small in number, the Lo Lo ethnic minority have a strong sense of culture and continue to wear their traditional costumes. The Black Lo Lo people usually wear their traditional costumes at festivals and important ceremonies such as weddings and funerals. (Photo: VNA)
Female clothing consists of a shirt, pants or a skirt, and a headscarf. (Photo: VNA)
The Black Lo Lo ethnic minority people use pieces of coloured fabric to decorate their costumes. (Photo: VNA)
Lo Lo women embroider lively images on the pieces. (Photo: VNA)
Lo Lo women sew and embroider their own costumes. (Photo: VNA)