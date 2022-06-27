Russian artists perform at “Colours of Culture” street festival in Hue city. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – A street festival, featuring colourful floral floats and foreign dancers, lighted up the streets in the central coastal city Hue on June 26.



The event, part of the ongoing week-long Hue festival 2022, drew the participation of hundreds of artists from domestic art troupes as well as those from foreign countries like Russia and Brazil.



Addressing the opening ceremony of the three-day event with the theme "Colours of culture", Huynh Tien Dat, deputy head of the festival’s organising board, said it affirmed and honoured the cultural values of Vietnam and countries around the world.

Performances with a variety of cultural colours, resonated with the enthusiastic cheers of local residents and visitors, create a vibrant atmosphere on the streets of Hue city, he said.



The Hue Festival 2022 runs from June 25-30 with eight major programmes and many sidelines events in various locations along the city's famous Huong River./.