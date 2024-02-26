C919 and ARJ21 aircraft land at Van Don international airport (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Two narrow-body aircraft C919 and ARJ21 of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) landed at Van Don international airport in northern Quang Ninh province on February 26, beginning their showcase and desmontration at the Comac Airshow from February 26-29.



The C919 is a narrow-body passenger aircraft with a length of nearly 39 metres, a capacity of 168 passengers, and a maximum flight range of 4.075 km. This aircraft seat configuration is similar to the Boeing 737 Max and A320/321 models with a middle aisle and two rows of seats, three on each side. Meanwhile, the ARJ21-700 has a maximum capacity of 90 seats and an operating range of about 3.200 km.



At home, COMAC delivered its first C919 to China Eastern Airlines in December 2022 and made its first commercial flight last May.



This aircraft also put China on the list of few countries that can design and produce their own aircraft, including the US, Canada, Russia, the UK, France and Germany.



Hoang Van Dung, Deputy Director of Van Don International Airport affirmed that the event will create a premise for the operation of commercial flights from China's localities, initially Shantou city, Guangdong province, to Van Don.

At the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)



The Van Don - Shenzhen flight route was inaugurated in May 2019.



The event's opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 27, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Quang Ninh province, Chinese and Vietnamese airlines, as well as representatives from travel agencies and the Sun Group in Quang Ninh./.