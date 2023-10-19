Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has emphasised that in the context when the world is facing new complex developments and challenges, implementing the rule of law at all levels is very important to the development of each country and the international community.

Speaking at a general debate of the 6th Committee for Legal Affairs of the UN General Assembly convened on October 18 in New York, the Ambassador said that complying with international law is not only the responsibility of countries but also a way to rebuild trust, demonstrate sincerity, strengthen solidarity, promote multilateralism and effectively respond to common challenges. It is unacceptable to interpret and implement laws with double standards or selectively, he said.

Regarding current conflicts in many regions of the world, the Vietnamese representative called on relevant parties to comply with their obligations under international law and humanitarian law, quickly end violence, restore peace, ensure the security and safety of people and essential infrastructure, and provide humanitarian aid.

Sharing efforts to promote the rule of law in the region, Giang said that Vietnam is working with other ASEAN countries to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous Southeast Asia region. Recent developments in the East Sea have still caused concerns and affected peace, security and stability in the region. Therefore, all relevant parties need to comply with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as well as diplomatic and legal processes.

As one of the founding members of the UNCLOS Group of Friends, Vietnam together with nearly 120 other members are actively promoting the understanding about and compliance with the 1982 UNCLOS as well as the application of the 1982 UNCLOS in the maritime sector.

Vietnam is one of the first countries to sign the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty, the Ambassador said, affirming that Vietnam is continuing to carry out judicial reform, strengthen the legal system to build a law-governed state, and will work closely with the UN and other partners to promote and ensure stronger compliance with the rule of law principles at national and international levels./.