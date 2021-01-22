Condolences to Zimbabwe over passing of foreign minister
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on January 22 conveyed a message of condolences over the passing of Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso Moyo.
The message was cabled to Zimbabwean Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Amon Murwira who is now Zimbabwe’s acting foreign minister.
Sibusiso Moyo died at the age of 61 on January 20./.