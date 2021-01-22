Politics Illegal exit, entry must be tackled: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 22 called upon border guards to increase efforts to effectively prevent illegal exit and entry, helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Fatherland Front moves to prepare for general election The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held a national teleconference on January 22 to provide instructions on handling affairs relating to the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Preparations for 13th National Party Congress basically completed Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on January 22 inspected the preparations for the 13th National Party Congress, which is scheduled to begin next week at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi.