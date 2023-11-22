Culture - Sports Russian researcher honoured for contributing to Vietnamese literature Russian researcher Associate Professor and Dr Anatoly Sokolov of the Oriental Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences has been given an insignia “For the cause of literature and arts of Vietnam” for his Vietnamese studies.

Culture - Sports Hue by Light -The live show to take place in December A light art show named “Hue by light – The live show” will take place on December 12 in the Imperial Citadel in the former imperial city of Hue (the central province of Thua Thien-Hue), heard a press conference held in Hue on November 21.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Film Festival opens in Da Lat city Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 21 night beat the gong to open the 23rd Vietnam Film Festival at a ceremony held in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.