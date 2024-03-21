Videos US newswire sees positive signs in Vietnamese stock market Vietnam stocks are among the best performers in Southeast Asia to start 2024, and the VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is participating in the rally, reported etftrends.com, a US newswire on March 19.

Business Opportunities from billion-dollar export items The agriculture sector in the Mekong Delta is undergoing a significant shift, transitioning from a focus on production to becoming an agricultural economy. This transformation emphasises depth over breadth and quality enhancements over sheer quantity. Agricultural products from the Delta are tipped to continue generating fresh highlights, collectively contributing to overall growth.

Business Khanh Hoa province seeks cooperation opportunities with Indonesia Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province Nguyen Tan Tuan on March 21 said the south-central locality wants to cooperate with Indonesian localities, ministries and agencies in the areas of their strengths.

Business PM, USABC discuss deepening partnership in Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 21 for a high-ranking delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) led by the council's President and CEO Ted Osius, during which he stressed the instrumental role played by the USABC in the growing Vietnam-US economic ties.