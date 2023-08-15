Foreign travelers visit Hoi An ancient town. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on August 15 held a conference to disseminate new legal documents to accelerate tourism recovery and development in an effective and sustainable manner.



The law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of foreigners in Vietnam took effect from August 15. Accordingly, the duration of an electronic visa is extended to 90 days from 30.

Citizens of the countries that are unilaterally exempted from visas by Vietnam will be granted temporary residence for up to 45 days from 15 days and can be considered for visa issuance and temporary residence extension according to regulations.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet said the country welcomed 6.6 million foreign visitors in the first seven months of this year. Domestic tourists were estimated at 76.5 million in the review period. The country earned 416.6 trillion VND (17.4 billion USD) from the tourism industry.

The conference aims to enhance the role and responsibility of the sector in effectively implementing tasks and solutions, creating a high consensus in awareness and action of the tourism industry as well as relevant industries, localities, businesses and people, Viet said.





He highlighted the need for taking drastic actions to create breakthroughs in tourism development, including seizing opportunities created by a more open visa policy to help the tourism industry develop rapidly and increase the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

It is necessary for the industry to promote the dynamism and creativity of enterprises in tourism recovery and development, the official added.

From now until the end of this year, the ministry will submit to the Government a master plan on Vietnam's tourism development system for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2045, Viet said, adding that it will also build a national database on tourism, and research and develop a project on establishing Vietnam tourism promotion offices abroad, with priority to key markets./.