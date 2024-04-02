The Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark allows visitors to explore Earth’s history through its geological features. The park has fossils, rocks, and minerals, including limestone landscapes, which provide evidence of Earth’s evolution.

Cao Bang is also renowned for its many scenic attractions, such as the Phia Oac Ecotourism Area, Phia Den, the Thang Hen Lake cluster, Nguom Ngao Cave, and especially Ban Gioc Waterfall, which was once voted one of the four most majestic and beautiful border waterfalls in the world.

VNA

Hosting the 8th International Conference of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to help Cao Bang province achieve its goal of attracting over 1.9 million visitors this year, including more than 34,300 international tourists./.