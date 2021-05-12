Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,149 VND per USD on May 12, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Ministry to actively build price management scenarios The Ministry of Finance (MoF)'s Price Management Department will actively set up scenarios for managing prices of essential goods according to the market performance, but still ensuring inflation control as targeted, said director of the department Nguyen Anh Tuan.

Business Webinar discusses way to promote Vietnam – Venezuela trade The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela in collaboration with the country’s foreign trade bank (Bancoex) on May 11 held a webinar on boosting trade promotion between Vietnam and Venezuela.