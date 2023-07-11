Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, former Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Sinh Hung and delegates press the button to start construction of Gia Binh II industrial park in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Hanaka Group JSC has commenced construction of the first eco-industrial park in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

The groundbreaking ceremony of Gia Binh II Industrial Park (IP) on July 9, coupled with the announcement of a technology transfer cooperation contract for transmission transformer production and the signing of a contract on technology transfer for the building of circular eco-industrial park with Takaoka Toko Co. Ltd. of Japan, marked a significant milestone in the strategic collaboration between the two companies.

According to Hanaka Chairman Man Ngoc Anh, the move reaffirmed Hanaka’s enduring commitment to current and future development and presents a favourable opportunity to attract investors to Bac Ninh province, approximately 45km southwest of Hanoi.

The group has capitalised on its geographical advantages to conceive an idea, develop a project, and submit a comprehensive report to the Bac Ninh People’s Committee, seeking to act as the investor for the project.

This effort culminated in the approval of the investment policy for the infrastructure investment and construction project of Gia Binh II in 2021, with Hanaka serving as the investor, Anh said.

The project aims to achieve sustainability by leveraging solar energy and wind power and implementing wastewater reuse in production processes to drive economic prosperity.

Covering an area of 250ha, the project encompasses an eco-park model that emphasises circular economic principles, asset conservation, and the creation of a green, clean, and aesthetically pleasing environment. The project will be strategically situated across the four communes of Nhan Thang, Binh Duong, Thai Bao, and Van Ninh in the district of Gia Binh.

To implement the approved construction planning adjustments in Bac Ninh province before 2035 and with a vision to 2050, the project focuses on constructing concentrated industrial areas that prioritise modern, clean industries to stimulate economic growth in the south Song Duong area and the province itself.

The centralised IP is equipped with a comprehensive technical infrastructure system, attracting potential investors and accommodating current production and business ventures. Utilizing modern, advanced technology assures a clean industry that minimises environmental pollution.

Furthermore, the project emphasises functional zoning and the appropriate spatial organisation of landscape architecture to align with the planning objectives. Notably, the architectural design of the facilities adheres to a modern and sophisticated style suitable for industrial, administrative, and service purposes.

It also encompasses organizing green spaces, water surfaces, parking facilities, and technical infrastructure to ensure a harmonious landscape, a favorable environment, and convenient usage.

Benefiting from its strategic location in the southeastern region of Bac Ninh, Gia Binh boasts a rich historical heritage spanning thousands of years. The area benefits from well-established transportation networks and is conveniently situated just 3km from National Highway 18 and 6km from Que Vo II IP.

Furthermore, Gia Binh is renowned for its traditional craft villages, such as Dai Bai bronze casting and Dong Ho painting, which further enhance connectivity with Bac Ninh city, as well as key economic centres in the northern region like Hanoi, Hai Duong, and Quang Ninh.

Notwithstanding its relatively late inception among the 16 concentrated industrial zones in Bac Ninh province, Gia Binh II has demonstrated exceptional land clearance and compensation efficiency. Presently, 248 out of the designated 250ha have been successfully cleared, and all necessary procedures and conditions for commencing construction have been satisfactorily fulfilled.

The estimated capital for the project amounts to 3.96 trillion VND (167.18 million USD), with the investor contributing 1.2 trillion VND (50.76 million USD)./.