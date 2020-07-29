Business Seven-month agro-forestry-aquaculture export reaches 22.3 billion USD The export turnover of agriculture, forestry and aquaculture in the first seven months of 2020 was estimated at 22.3 billion USD, a decrease of 2.8 percent year-on-year.

Business Vietnam may surpass Thailand in rice export Vietnam may surpass Thailand in rice export this year thanks to its competitive price and the removal of rice export quota, experts have said.

Business Start-ups discuss ways to overcome COVID-19 The complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam as well as around the world has had large influence among enterprises, especially start-ups.