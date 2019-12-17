The activity aims to promote different types of folklore and intangible cultural heritage, building a unique destination.

This is the first time Hanoi has organized this event to honor and introduce contemporary folklore and the cultural heritage of the capital. And further away, the city will build attractive craft village tourist destinations.

Here, visitors can witness the traditional cultural values preserved by the people of Hanoi over the centuries. Many international visitors have been impressed by this culturally rich space.

Through the folklore festival in contemporary life, Hanoi has affirmed that the city is rich in cultural identity and creativity, and is an attractive destinations in the region and the world./.

VNA