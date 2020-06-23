Business Auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee The Ministry of Finance has officially asked the Government to cut 50 percent of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles.

Business Reference exchange kept unchanged on June 23 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,241 VND per USD on June 23, unchanged from the previous day.

Business PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Electricity of Vietnam to review recent hikes in household electricity bill, stressing that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.

Business Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China The Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) on June 22 granted transaction codes to two Vietnamese companies to export dairy products to China, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Asia-Africa Markets.