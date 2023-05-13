People in Trang Kim village in Quan Ba district have created a unique dish from the crop, corn noodle soup, called “pho ngo” in Vietnamese.

The owner of the H’Mong Village Resort in Quan Ba district, Lai Quoc Tinh, who is the “father” of corn noodle soup, said that to introduce more products for visitors to enjoy, he researched creating the one-of-a-kind dish.

Corn on the rocky plateau of Ha Giang is found in rock crevices and grows in harsh climate conditions, so has a good taste and a characteristic aroma. The taste of corn in each noodle blends with the flavour of the northern mountains to create a unique dish.

Corn noodle soup is made the same way as traditional pho. However, corn is less sticky than rice, so making and slicing techniques are more difficult.

Making corn noodles also helps improve the value of corn kernels, thereby contributing to increasing incomes for highlands people.

Visitors to Quan Ba can enjoy a bowl of handmade corn noodle soup in Trang Kim village./.

VNA