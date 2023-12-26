Business Binh Dinh greenlights substantial investment ventures The People’s Committee of the south central province of Binh Dinh has granted approval and investment licences to 22 investment projects worth over 12.7 trillion VND (529.1 million USD) this year, showing the province's attractiveness to investors.

Business Productivity – decisive factor in boosting economic growth: GSO Vietnam needs to adopt various solutions, particularly those to improve the quality of human resources to increase productivity, in order to achieve the 2024 growth target set by the National Assembly, said Nguyen Thi Huong, head of the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vietnam enjoys surge in FDI inflows in 2023 Vietnam attracted nearly 36.61 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) this year to December 20, a rise of 32.1% year on year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.