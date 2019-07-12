At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Cotton Council International (CCI) USA and the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) held Cotton Day 2019 in Ho Chi Minh City on July 12.



It was among a series of events held by the CCI in Asia, including Vietnam.



CCI President Hank Reichle said the organisation introduces the latest technologies used for cotton and its products, contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnamese textile and apparel trademark.



Over the past more than a decade, 28 factories have trusted in Cotton USA brand with a total registered volume of upwards 400,000 tonnes per year, he said.



On the occasion, the organising board held a fashion show introducing the latest Cotton USA collection from Canifa and John Henry.



A representative from the National Cotton Council of America said Cotton USA products have been popularised via 20 representative offices in 50 countries globally. The US has been the world’s largest cotton exporter for years while Vietnam is one of its most important markets with a market share of more than 50 percent, totaling over 1.1 billion USD.



VITAS Chairman Vu Duc Giang suggested that the US Department of Agriculture step up the construction of a warehouse in Vietnam to support firms in the field.



Both sides need to devise strategies to develop infrastructure, improve governance model and automation technology, thus enhancing their access to the global value chain, he said.



According to him, several foreign importers have placed the first orders for Vietnamese apparel via the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.



Additionally, the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is impacting long-term visions of many countries, including Vietnam.-VNA