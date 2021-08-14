Society 200 Germany-made ventilators arrive in HCM City A flight of Vietjet Air transporting 200 ventilators from Germany landed in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 13 to help hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vietnamese youth speaks at Conference on Disarmament session For the first time, a representative of Vietnamese youth has attended and delivered a speech at a special plenary session held by the Conference on Disarmament (CD) on the occasion of the International Youth Day (August 12).

Society Retired medicos join COVID-19 fight Many retired healthcare professionals have volunteered to join hospital staff in the fight against COVID-19. With an “all hands on deck” approach, they are working around the clock to save patients in intensive care units (ICU) and at field hospitals.

Society Conference highlights Vietnam – India comprehensive strategic partnership The Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13 ran a teleconference on India and its comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, a curtain raiser for a host of events promoting the nations’ mutual engagements and understanding and marking India’s Independence Day.