It suggested that beneficiaries be extended to include COVID-19-affected workers, especially those receiving treatment for COVID-19, those staying in concentrated quarantine sites, those under quarantine at home, and those residing in locked-down areas.

In a document sent to the Prime Minister on May 26, the Confederation said this fourth COVID-19 wave has been complicated and has spread rapidly in several industrial parks.

The Confederation and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry have worked together to call on enterprises and business establishments to purchase vaccines to inoculate their employees and also to support the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund.

The Government passed the 2.6 billion USD financial support package last year for poor people and businesses affected by the pandemic./.

VNA