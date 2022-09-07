CPI inches up 0.005% in August
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in August increased slightly by 0.005% from the previous month. Among the 11 groups of main consumer goods and services, nine reported price hikes, according to the General Statistics Office.
