Crossing the mountains to Son - Ba - Muoi
Located at an altitude of around 1,000 metres above sea level, Son - Ba - Muoi are the three highest villages in Lung Cao commune in Ba Thuoc district, Thanh Hoa province. This place has retained its pristine beauty in the core area of the Pu Luong Nature Reserve.
Located at an altitude of around 1,000 metres above sea level, Son - Ba - Muoi are the three highest villages in Lung Cao commune in Ba Thuoc district, Thanh Hoa province. This place has retained its pristine beauty in the core area of the Pu Luong Nature Reserve. Son - Ba - Muoi enjoys a mild climate year-round, with average temperatures ranging from 18-22 degrees Celsius./.