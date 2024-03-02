Videos One billion trees for a green Vietnam In an effort to combat global climate change and extreme weather patterns, which have caused severe human and property losses, Vietnam has resolved to plant 1 billion trees in the 2021-2025 period. Encouragingly, it is already on track to meet the target within the established timeframe.

Videos Over 3 million foreign arrivals logged in 2 months Vietnam hosted more than 3 million foreign tourists in January and February, increasing by nearly 69% annually, and almost equal to the pre-pandemic level.

Videos Da Lat honoured as Festival City of Asia Da Lat, Vietnam’s renowned flower city in the Central Highlands’ province of Lam Dong, was recently bestowed the prestigious title of Festival City of Asia, at an international event in Thailand.

Videos Vietnam's trade surplus reaches 4.72 billion USD in Jan-Feb Vietnam has recorded a trade surplus of 4.72 billion USD in the first two months of 2024, higher than the figure of 3.5 billion USD reported in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).