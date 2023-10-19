The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) estimated that a staggering 81% of international travellers express a desire to explore local cuisine. They are willing to spend an average of 25-35% of their travel budget on food and beverages during their journeys.

Statistics showed that culinary experiences have evolved beyond mere sustenance for travellers and have gradually become one of the primary motivations for tourism.

Therefore, there is no reason for Vietnam not to leverage its culinary strengths to enhance its appeal as a tourist destination, considering that the Vietnamese cuisine has consistently received international recognition.

To create unforgettable experiences, experts suggested customising the culinary experiences of tourists by combining exploration and hands-on participation, allowing them to engage in activities such as farming, food preparation, and cooking with the guidance of culinary experts./.

VNA