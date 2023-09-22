This is one of cultural activities and festivals to be held in the resort town, aimed at promoting its tourism potential as well as developing the town into a tourism destination of international level.

Taking place until September 30, the week includes a program for visitors to experience and explore Sapa, an international mountain marathon Sa Pa, an exhibition of agricultural products, a full moon festival night, and a dance sports festival, among others.

Earlier on the same day, the authorities of Sapa town organized ceremonies inaugurating a number of projects, which were built to mark 120 years of tourism in the town.

After 120 years of development since the French marked the first step on Mt. Fansipan in 1903, today the resort town of Sa Pa has become a national tourist area, continually in the top 10 most popular destinations in the country and top 28 most attractive destinations in the world.

Sa Pa, 315 km from Hanoi, is endowed with wonderful resources in terms of scenery and climate./.

VNA